TN CM backs Rahul Gandhi over 'Haryana vote theft,' allegations; says BJP 'exposed'

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the "proof" unveiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over "vote theft" in Haryana is shocking and claimed that the BJP stands exposed by stealing the people's democratic verdict.

Once again, a big suspicion arises over the veracity of the BJP's recent election victories and the clinching evidence released by Gandhi over vote theft in Haryana is shocking, the chief minister said.

"A situation where people are no longer prepared to believe the divisive politics of the BJP, which came to power in 2014 by inciting hatred and making false promises, happened long ago. Therefore, surpassing all electoral malpractices, they have now taken their atrocity to the electoral rolls itself, stealing the people's democratic verdict, and the BJP stands exposed today," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' The next phase of such stealing is the conspiracy to snatch people's voting rights under the guise of #SIR, and Bihar and the #HaryanaFiles released today are proof! It is anguishing that the Election Commission, which is responsible for all such matters, despite numerous allegations and heaps of evidence, has not provided any proper explanation.

"Will the Election Commission, which functions with people's tax money, give an appropriate answer in the people's forum and make confidence sprout that democracy in India has not been completely undermined? The 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen", Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory. PTI VGN VGN KH