TN CM bats for stringent laws, says prohibition act will be amended to ensure harsh punishment

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Batting for stringent laws to curb the social evil of brewing and selling illicit arrack in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, will be amended to curb such crimes.

Intervening the speech of PMK legislator G K Mani, who raised the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi, the chief minister said since the Assembly session commenced (on June 20) the members have been raising the hooch tragedy incident.

"I feel that the punishment for the crime of brewing and selling illicit arrack, which poses a threat to life, is insufficient and not harsh," he said.

"I would like to inform this House that a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow to make the punishment for such crimes more severe and to completely curb the crimes," the chief minister said. PTI JSP KH