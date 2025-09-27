TN CM concerned over stampede-like situation in Karur, sends ministers to oversee medical support

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed concern over people suddenly taking ill due to a stampede-like situation at a crowded rally of the actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur.

Several people were feared dead in the incident.

Many who swooned at the massive rally addressed by Vijay were rushed in ambulances. Vijay himself offered water bottles to those who fainted before resuming his speech.

"The news from Karur is worrying. I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Health Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the civilians who fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Also, he instructed School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi from the nearby Tiruchirappalli district to provide necessary assistance to the injured on a war footing.

"I have also spoken to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order, Davidson Devasirvatham) there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," the Chief Minister said. PTI JSP VGN JSP ADB