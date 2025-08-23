TN CM condoles CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy’s demise

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of former general secretary of CPI, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

Paying rich tributes to the leader, Stalin said Reddy's life will continue to inspire the fight for justice and dignity.

The former Lok Sabha member died in Hyderabad on August 22 due to age-related illness. He was 83.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former General Secretary of CPI. From his early days as a student leader to his service in Parliament and later as the CPI’s national leader, Thiru. Sudhakar Reddy devoted his life to the struggles of workers, farmers, and the marginalised," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

He further said, "I have personally witnessed his warmth and clarity in thought during his many visits to Tamil Nadu, including talks on alliance and his presence at Thalaivar Kalaignar’s memorial event".

His life will continue to inspire the fight for justice and dignity, Stalin said and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and comrades.