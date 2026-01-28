TN CM condoles death of Ajit Pawar; ''tragedy is diffcult to absorb''

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a flight crash saying, "the scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb".

Deeply pained to learn about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash, Stalin said.

"The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru Sharad Pawar (President of Nationalist Congress Party), Supriya Sule, (the Working President and MP Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) and the families of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident." the chief minister said in a social media post.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB