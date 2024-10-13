TN CM condoles death of NCP leader Baba Siddique

Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed shock over the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said such acts have no place in civil society.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot by three men in Mumbai on Saturday, following which two of the assailants were arrested.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal murder of Baba Siddique. Such acts of violence have no place in civil society and deserve the strongest condemnation." the Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and party colleagues." Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but succumbed to injuries later. PTI VIJ ROH