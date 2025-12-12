TN CM condoles death of Shivraj Patil

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, describing it is a personal loss.

The 90-year-old veteran Congress leader passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning, after a brief illness, accoridng to family sources.

"... he was a friend who showered immense affection and respect on me, a junior in the political field," wrote CM Stalin on his official X account.

Stalin said Patil, with over 50 years of experience in public life, served with "great responsibility and efficiency in various roles, including that of Governor".

"I extend my profound condolences and sympathies to his grieving family members, friends, and the countless well-wishers of the Congress party," wrote the Chief Minister.