TN CM condoles Debendra Pradhan's demise

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Expressing his 'heartfelt' condolences to Dharmendra Pradhan, Stalin in a social media post said: "saddened to hear about the passing of former Union Minister Thiru. Debendra Pradhan, father of Hon'ble Union Education Minister Thiru. @dpradhanbjp." "My heartfelt condolences to @dpradhanbjp. May he find the strength to get through this difficult time," the chief minister said. PTI JSP KH