TN CM condoles Shibu Soren's death, hails him as lifelong crusader

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of former CM of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, and hailed him as a lifelong crusader committed to social justice.

Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Soren, founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, former Jharkhand CM, and "one of independent India's most influential tribal leaders." "Thiru Shibu Soren's life was defined by relentless resistance against exploitation and an unshakeable commitment to social justice. As one of the key architects of Jharkhand’s statehood movement, he transformed decades of Adivasi assertion into a political force that gave birth to a new state," he said in a social media post.

"My heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Thiru Hemant Soren JMM and the people of Jharkhand, who are mourning the loss of a towering leader and a lifelong crusader," he added. PTI VGN VGN SA