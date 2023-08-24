TN CM condoles TV cameraman's demise, announces relief

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai's TV cameraman in a road accident in the southern district of Tirunelveli and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh for his family.

Shankar, 33, of the Tamil news channel, died in a road accident near the Nanguneri toll plaza on August 23 while returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala where he was reporting on Chandrayaan-3. Two others who travelled with him sustained injuries.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the private television cameraman Shankar, 33, of Araikulam near Nunnirpallam, Tirunelveli district, in a road accident near the Nanguneri toll plaza, on Wednesday night," the Chief Minister said.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shankar, who died at a young age, and announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to his kin from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Stalin said he instructed the authorities to provide special treatment to the three persons who were injured in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. He announced Rs 50,000 each to be provided as relief to them.

Shankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that Puthiya Thalaimurai TV cameraman Shankar died in a road accident. My condolences to his bereaved family and friends," BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He wished a speedy recovery to Nagarajan, Vallinayagam and Narayanan, who sustained injuries in the mishap. PTI JSP ANE