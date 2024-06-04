TN CM congratulates Chandrababu Naidu for victory in AP elections

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday congratulated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the party's spectacular win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Congratulations @ncbn garu and @JaiTDP for the resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections! May your leadership bring prosperity and progress to Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its people," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

The TDP, part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh along with the BJP and Janasena, had won 36 seats and was leading in 100 Assembly segments, according to information disseminated by the Election Commission.

Elections for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state were held on May 13. PTI JSP JSP SS