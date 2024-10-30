TN CM directs authorities to build canal in Madurai to prevent inundation

Madurai, Oct 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, after reviewing relief work carried out here following the recent heavy rains that led to deluge in a number of areas, on Wednesday ordered building a canal here to prevent inundation.

The CM ordered building the canal, estimated to cost Rs 11.9 crore, to drain flood water from Sellur, a worst affected area.

Stalin reviewed the relief and rescue measures following showers on October 25 and 26 and officials made a presentation on damage due to rains, related relief work and steps needed to help prevent flooding.

Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy, Minister for Information Technology, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, elected representatives and top officials took part. PTI VGN ROH