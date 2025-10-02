TN CM directs officials to improve paddy procurement, storage facilities

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that he directed the collectors to improve the paddy procurement and storage facilities.

Chairing a meeting of ministers, senior officials, and collectors from the Cauvery delta districts, the chief minister instructed the bureaucrats to provide necessary warehouse facilities for paddy and protect the grains procured from the farmers until they are sent to the rice mills.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Stalin said, "I have convened a meeting with Ministers M R K Panneerselvam, R Sakkarapani, and T R B Rajaa, and 5 collectors from the delta districts to discuss about the procurement and storage facilities for paddy".

The officials from the cooperative, food and consumer protection departments participated.

"In this record-breaking year in cultivation, I have instructed everyone to provide necessary facilities for paddy procurement and storage and protect the grains obtained from the farmers' labour until they are sent to the mill," the Chief Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has commenced the procurement for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26. PTI JSP JSP ADB