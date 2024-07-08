TN CM directs setting up panel to recommend state amendments to new criminal laws

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Taking the first step to effect Tamil Nadu-specific amendments to the new criminal laws, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday ordered setting up of a one-man committee, to be led by a retired High Court judge, to study the three laws and make recommendations to the state government over making amendments.

After chairing a high-level consultative meeting at the Secretariat here to deliberate on state amendments to the Central laws, Stalin directed officials to set up a one-man panel to be led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice M Sathyanarayanan.

"This committee will clearly examine the new laws, hold consultations with stakeholders including advocates at the state-level and submit a report (on state-level amendments) within one month to the state government," an official release here said.

Advocate-General P S Raman, state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, top officials and Rajya Sabha MPs, P Wilson and NR Elango (both senior advocates) took part in the meeting.

The government recalled Stalin writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 17, 2024 on 'issues' in the new laws and urging the Centre to defer enforcing the three laws.

It was pointed out by the Chief Minister that there were 'flaws' in some basic sections. Also, the views of the state governments were not fully obtained by the Union government in this regard, the Chief Minister had conveyed to the Centre, the government said. PTI VGN VGN SS