TN CM distributes laptops to Adi Dravidar students

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday distributed laptops to 136 Adi Dravidar and Tribal students who secured admissions to higher education institutions in the state.

Describing the event as "heart-warming," the Chief Minister said it was his first public event after he was discharged from the hospital (on July 27).

He developed sudden giddiness during his morning walk and was admitted to a hospital here on July 21.

"Hearing about their educational journey - rising from extremely disadvantaged families that faced hardship - and their dedication to education moved my heart and brought tears to my eyes," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X' and wished them success.

The Chief Minister would launch the government's flagship health programme "Nalam Kakkum Stalin" at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, here on August 2.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who inspected the preparations, said the scheme was a major initiative towards improving public health access in the state. "This programme has been designed to provide comprehensive health check-ups for the people, thus eliminating the need to visit hospitals for expensive full-body medical examinations," Subramanian told reporters here.

"I request the people in all districts to participate. About 1,256 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu every Saturday. The test results will be communicated to the people through SMS at the camps," Stalin said on 'X'.

Medical reports containing all the test results, including blood test, ECG, X-Ray, USG, and breast cancer screening, will be provided, he added.

The programme will offer a wide range of medical services for consultation and treatment, surgery, in specialisations such as orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, pulmonary medicine.

Indian systems of medicine will also be included in the programme, a release here said.

Meanwhile, two office buildings of the State Tax Department constructed by the Commercial Tax Department at a cost of Rs 4.35 crore, and 12 Sub-Registrar office buildings established by the Registration Department for Rs 22.69 crore, besides two new Sub-Registrar Offices at Navalur and Kelambakkam in the Chengalpattu Registration district, were inaugurated by the Chief Minister today. PTI JSP ADB