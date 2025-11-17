TN CM, EPS condole Umrah pilgrims' death in Saudi

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Indian Umrah pilgrims in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah.

Expressing deep shock over the tragic bus accident , he said on 'X', "my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief." "I hope the injured pilgrim receives full medical care and recovers soon." AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too condoled the demise and said he was anguished over the death of Indians in the bus accident.

'I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to the Almighty God to rest the souls of the deceased in the eternal peace, " Palaniswami said in a social media post on 'X.' At least 45 persons, majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Telangana capital Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia's Medina after their bus collided with an oil tanker. PTI JSP JSP SA