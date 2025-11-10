TN CM expresses shock over blast in Delhi

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed shock over the explosion in Delhi and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Stalin, in a social media post said: "Shocked and deeply pained by the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that has taken several innocent lives. Visuals from the site are truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and my thoughts are with those battling injuries. Wishing them strength and a swift recovery." PTI VGN VGN KH