TN CM expresses shock over BSP leader Armstrong's murder

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed shock over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong and said those involved in his killing have been arrested in a midnight operation.

The chief minister said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike borne gang near his house in Perambur here on Friday.

"The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law.

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends," he said.

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of the BSP state president, a senior police official said.

The police have formed 10 teams to crack the case, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner (North) told reporters late on Friday.