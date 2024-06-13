TN CM expresses shock over Kuwait fire, death of Indians

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed shock and grief over Kuwait fire accident and the death of 'over 40 Indians' and said he has directed state authorities to ascertain if Tamils were among those affected.

Stalin said he was shocked and in grief on learning that 'over 40 Indians' had lost their lives in the fire accident in Kuwait city of Mangaf and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said he has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to find out if workers from Tamil Nadu were among those affected in the Kuwait fire. The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait, he said and added that the Commissionerate may be contacted in this regard through its helpline.

All the injured are being treated at hospitals in Kuwait, he said.

On June 12, authorities here made available the Commissionerate's helpline numbers of +91 1800 309 3793 (within India) and +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901 (for calls from abroad) to get the Tamil Nadu government's support.

The tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf city early on Wednesday killed 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. PTI VGN VGN SS