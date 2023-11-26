TN CM extends 'heartfelt salutations to custodians of justice' on Constitution Day

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to extend heartfelt salutations to custodians of justice who tirelessly uphold the noble ethos of the judiciary.

On the unveiling of a statue of B R Ambedkar on the Supreme Court premises by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, Stalin said the sculptural tribute epitomises the commitment to justice, equality and democratic values that the father of the Indian Constitution "enshrined" in the founding document.

"On this momentous Constitution Day, as we witness the unveiling of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue at the Supreme Court, let us honour the enduring wisdom of our Constitution. Let us extend our heartfelt salutations to the custodians of justice who tirelessly uphold its noble ethos in our judiciary." he wrote in a social media post.

"This sculptural tribute transcends mere commemoration, it epitomises our commitment to justice, equality, and the democratic values Dr Ambedkar enshrined," he said.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. PTI VIJ ANE