TN CM flags arrest of 14 more fishermen by Sri Lanka, bats for their release

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, informing him of the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen and seizure of their 2 boats by Sri Lanka, and sought effective measures to get the fishers and their boats released.

The 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat and an unregistered country craft, were arrested on August 6, 2025 by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said.

It was a matter of deep concern that despite his repeated appeals to the Centre to intervene diplomatically and end the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, such incidents persist, Stalin underlined.

"Notably, the apprehension reported today marks the 17th such incident in 2025 alone." At present, 237 fishing boats and 80 fishermen remain in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, deprived of their only means of livelihood and their right to fish in traditional waters, he said.

"I request that immediate and effective measures be taken to secure the release of all detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest," the chief minister urged. PTI VGN VGN ADB