TN CM flags off 100 new BS-VI buses

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off 100 new BS-VI compliant buses to be inducted by the state transport corporation.

These buses will replace the aging vehicles at the five Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations at Villupuram and Coimbatore (40 buses each), Kumbakonam (10), Tirunelveli, and Madurai (5 buses each), and have been procured to modernise the existing fleet.

According to an official release here, the Chief Minister had in 2022 announced that old vehicles would be replaced by procuring 1,666 new BS-VI compliant buses at an estimated cost of Rs 634.99 crore. About one hundred such buses will be inducted in the first phase.

These buses were specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort and equipped with advanced iGen6 BS-VI technology, featuring a robust 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine.

State Ministers S S Sivasankar (Transport), P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) K Phanindra Reddy, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials participated. PTI JSP SS