TN CM flags off pink-coloured free buses for women in 5 major routes

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged off pink-coloured special free buses exclusively for women in five major routes here on Wednesday.

This initiative is part of the Vidiyal Payanam scheme which first began in May 2021 to provide free travel for women. The new buses are easily identifiable by their pink colour, a feature previously introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in August 2022 to help passengers distinguish free buses.

In the first phase of this dedicated rollout, 10 buses have been deployed across five major routes, including Vallalar Nagar to Ennore and Broadway to Perumbakkam, with two buses allocated per route.

In a significant move toward gender inclusion, these buses are operated by women conductors who have been provided with special pink uniforms, said a press release issued by the government.

According to official data, bus ridership in Chennai has grown from 28.70 lakh daily passengers in the 2021-2022 period to 33.72 lakh by December 2025.

Particularly, the zero-cost bus travel scheme for women (Vidiyal Payanam scheme) has significantly increased the number of female passengers, added the press release.

Quoting studies, the press release said the percentage of women using buses increased remarkably from approximately 40 per cent to 61 per cent, with female passengers making up an average of 63 per cent on certain routes. Studies have also indicated that the scheme allows women to save an average of Rs 800 per month, which they often redirect toward household needs like education and healthcare.

