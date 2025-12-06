TN CM flags off ship laden with rice and other relief material to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off a ship laden with relief material including 300 MT rice to the cyclone 'Ditwah'-ravaged Sri Lanka.

About 300 MT sugar, 300 MT lentils, 25 MT milk powder, medicines, blankets, dhotis, sarees and towels were among the relief materials that were dispatched today from the Chennai port on behalf of the state government.

The goods were totally valued at Rs 1.19 crore, an official said and added that a similar consignment with 150 MT rice, 150 MT sugar and other essentials were sent by a ship from Tuticorin port today.

The state government had extended a similar gesture when the island nation faced a severe economic crisis in May 2022.

Sri Lanka faced a historic flooding when Cyclone Ditwah made a landfall on November 28.

According to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA, 9,98,918 people from all 25 districts were affected and 212 deaths were reported. Over 1,80,000 people were sheltered in 1,094 relief camps.