TN CM for strengthening cooperation among southern states to combat crimes, security threats

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday called for coordinated steps among southern states in combating illicit liquor, drugs, banned tobacco, cybercrime, inter-state gangs, and misinformation.

Inaugurating the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference 2024 here, he urged the senior police officials to strengthen cooperation and coordination to tackle various challenges including extremism, terrorism, and internal security, and ensure the safety of the people.

"By fostering stronger collaboration and information sharing, we can collectively address these challenges and enhance the security of our citizens, protect them, and ensure a safe future for all," the Chief Minister emphasised.

Pointing to the recent arrest of the gang involved in the Kerala ATM heist case, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu police successfully apprehended a notorious inter-state ATM burglary gang in Namakkal district based on the information provided by Kerala police.

The gang which fled from Thrissur in Kerala after committing the crime at three different locations, was shot at and nabbed by the Namakkal police following a dramatic chase on a highway.

"I congratulate the Tamil Nadu and Kerala police for catching the culprits. Such coordination is the main purpose of conferences like this," the CM said.

On the illegal blending units that used rectified spirit smuggled from other states to manufacture illicit liquor, he said there was an urgent need for strict checks at state borders to prevent the entry of these harmful substances. Border check posts should be equipped with the latest technologies like ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, advanced scanners, etc.

Also, Stalin sought the cooperation of states to curb narcotic offences and requested Tamil Nadu police to work in tandem with their counterparts in the neighbouring states to curtail the transportation of banned tobacco products.

For their part, the Tamil Nadu government and police have taken stringent steps to reduce the supply, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs, eradicated ganja cultivation in the state, and adopted a two-pronged strategy of arresting culprits, confiscating their property, freezing their bank accounts, etc., besides sensitising the people on ill effects of drugs.

Regular review meetings with senior officials have ensured that Tamil Nadu is on the right path in eradicating drugs. The state was a pioneer in conducting financial investigations against narcotics offenders, the Chief Minister added.

Coordinated efforts were necessary to meet the challenges of cybercrime as in 2023 alone, the suspects in 1,390 cases belonged to other states, and many were arrested from outside Tamil Nadu.

Cyber slavery, where educated youth were lured into exploitation for jobs, was another serious issue, while provocative and inciting content posted on social media emerged as a threat to the maintenance of law and order and it was detrimental to public peace and order, he said.

Senior officers including TN Additional Chief Secretary, Home department Dheeraj Kumar, TN DGP Shankar Jiwal, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan, Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh, Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, and officers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated. PTI JSP ROH