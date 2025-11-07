TN CM greets Kamal Haasan on his 71st birthday

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his birthday greetings to actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan, who turned 71 on Friday.

Several personalities also extended their greetings to the National award winner.

"With multifaceted talent, taking Tamil cinema to world-class standards - an unrelenting artistic mission - and with an unquenchable patriotism to rescue our nation from fascist faces the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, my dear artist Kamal Haasan, heartfelt birthday wishes," Stalin said in a social media post.

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the founder-chief of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. His party is an ally of the ruling DMK.

Haasan thanked the DMK President for the wishes.

"Dear friend, who shines as the symbol of good governance and the hallmark of friendship, Chief Minister (M K Stalin), my birthday begins with your greetings. Thank you for the boundless love," Haasan said in his social media account.

Popular actress and BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Khushbu Sundar in her birthday greetings said, "Happiest birthday to my favourate Kamal Haasan sir." PTI VIJ KH