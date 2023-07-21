TN CM greets Kharge on his birthday

Chennai, Jul 21 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday and hailed him for his efforts in forging a strong 'INDIA.' On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Wishing you a very Happy birthday, Thiru Mallikarjun Kharge avare. Amidst these tough times, your leadership in the efforts to unite like-minded parties for a secular union is truly commendable." "Your vast experience and dedication to our nation's progress inspire us all. May your efforts in forging a strong INDIA lead us on the path of development with secular and progressive thoughts that have shaped our great nation." Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is a key ally of the Congress party. PTI VGN VGN SS