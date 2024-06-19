TN CM greets Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 and posted a short video clip hailing him.

Stalin, in a post on 'X' said: "Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success." The video collage, in which Stalin addresses Gandhi as 'dear brother,' features the Congress leader hailing Tamil Nadu, his description of himself as a 'Tamil', him buying sweets for the DMK chief during the campaign for the recently held LS polls, and also covers events in which both the leaders took part in the state. PTI VGN VGN KH