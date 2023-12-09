TN CM greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said: "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Sonia Gandhi, an exemplar of devoted public life. Wishing her a long life filled with good health." Further, he said: "May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save #INDIA from autocratic forces." PTI VGN KH