Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin hails budget, says it is based on social justice

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday hailed the state budget as one that was prepared based on 'justice, social justice' that provided equal justice and fair allocation of funds to all sections of the people.

Advertisment

Outlining the "7 grand Tamil dream" which includes social justice and women's welfare under the Dravidian model's 'everything for everyone' scheme, Stalin said the budget includes every single aspect for development and growth.

"In general, the budget is prepared based on finance. This is prepared based on justice; social justice is the pivot," he said.

The budget is one of equal, fair funding based on equal justice, which has ensured a high-speed journey for Tamil Nadu's growth, Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK said.

The features of the budget include poverty eradication, making the state hut-free, developing backward regions and improving the standards of living of marginalised people.

Tamil Nadu's economy is prosperous, the second largest state economy, contributing about nine per cent to India's economy (national GDP). "Tamil Nadu's growth is 8.19 per cent."