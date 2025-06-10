TN CM hails state's partnership with World Bank

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the state's partnership with World Bank, pointing to the various government schemes launched with its assistance and said more initiatives are on the anvil.

In his address after inaugurating the Global Business Centre of the World Bank here, Stalin recalled that the state's partnership with the bank started as early as in 1971, through the Tamil Nadu Agri Loan scheme.

"Ever since, World Bank has been supportive of Tamil Nadu in sectors like infrastructure, health, education, disaster management and urban development," the CM said.

He said that WB's first zonal office outside New Delhi was set up here in 2022.

"The long-term relation with World Bank has benefited us in many departments," he said and listed out WB-aided initiatives across different sectors.

He said World Bank has supported the government's 'Thozhi' working women's hostel as well.

"Soon, low-floor electric buses are going to be launched in Chennai. World Bank has aided us in this also," he said.

Currently, seven major initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government at an estimated USD 1.12 bn World Bank loans are being implemented.

In the future, "important schemes" with World Bank aid of about USD 409.79 will be implemented in the state.

This includes WE-SAFE, a women's employment and security initiative that was launched by Deputy CM Udhayanidh Stalin, the CM said.

He said women played a key role in the state's ambitious USD 1 trillion objective and called them "the backbone of Tamil Nadu's economy." On the economy front, the state has clocked a 9.69 per cent growth rate, while its GSDP stood at Rs 36.59 lakh crore.

The state's relation with WB vis-a-vis its USD 1 trillion dollar aim by 2030 was not merely confined to the latter's loan assistance.

"I see it as a partnership of Technology, Policy Making and Knowledge," the CM said.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, top officials of World Bank and the state government participated in the event.

Separately, the CM inaugurated a "Book Park" set up at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore at the Chennai Central Metrol Rail station and 110 additional library buildings across the state, built at a cost of Rs 29.80 crore, an official release said. PTI SA ROH