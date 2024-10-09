TN CM hands over appointment letters to Asst Agriculture Officers

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 83 Assistant Agriculture officers recently recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

He distributed letters granting appointments on compassionate grounds to 42 people at a function held at the Secretariat here.

Later, paying rich tributes to freedom fighter martyr Immanuel Sekaran (October 9, 1924 - September 11, 1957) on his birth anniversary, the chief minister said in a post on 'X': "May his monuments and history inspire our civil rights and social justice efforts forever." PTI JSP KH