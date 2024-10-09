TN CM hands over appointment letters to Asst Agriculture Officers, unveils freedom fighters' statues

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 83 Assistant Agriculture officers recently recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

He distributed letters granting appointments on compassionate grounds to 42 people at a function held at the Secretariat here.

Later, paying rich tributes to freedom fighter martyr Immanuel Sekaran (October 9, 1924 - September 11, 1957) on his birth anniversary, the chief minister said in a post on 'X': "May his monuments and history inspire our civil rights and social justice efforts forever." At another function held at the Secretariat, the CM unveiled life-sized statues of freedom fighters: Venni Kaladi, commander of Pulithevan, in Tenkasi district, and freedom fighter Kuyili, who set herself ablaze and destroyed the British armoury in Sivaganga district.

Also, he remotely unveiled the life-sized statue and a memorial for Venkatapathi Ethalapar Nayakkar, then chieftain of Dhali Palayapattu, who resisted the British, in Tiruppur district in the state.

These projects initiated at a total cost of Rs 3.60 crore, were meant to honour the supreme sacrifices of the leaders in the freedom struggle.

Information and Publicity Minister M P Swaminathan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Tamil Development Secretary V Rajaraman, collectors of the respective districts, and other officials participated. PTI JSP KH JSP ROH