TN CM hands over permits to farmers for taking away silt, clay from waterbodies

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday handed over permits to farmers allowing them to take away clay and silt from the beds of lakes, tanks, channels and reservoirs for free.

The move follows the government's decision to allow potters and farmers to take away the sediments for pottery and agriculture-related activities.

"The sediment and clay in lakes, ponds, and canals under the control of the Water Resources Department, Rural Development and Municipal Administration Department can be taken free of charge by farmers and potters for agricultural use and for making pottery, thereby benefiting them and deepening the waterbodies, as well," a release here said.

The chief minister had on June 12 said the initiative would help to conserve more rainwater in the waterbodies.

For ease of implementing the scheme, the government amended the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, to provide permission through tahsildars instead of district collectors for requests obtained through the website: tnesevai.tn.gov.in.

Guidelines for implementing the scheme have also been issued by the Natural Resources Department on June 25, the release said.

The chief minister inaugurated the scheme by handing over the permits to ten farmers and potters from Kancheepuram district.

Farmers and pottery can apply online through the website: tnesevai.tn.gov.in and benefit, the release added. PTI JSP KH