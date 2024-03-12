TN CM has no authority to say that he will not implement CAA in state: Annamalai

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Chief Minister M K Stalin has 'no powers' under the law of the land to take a stand against implementing the CAA in the state.

Advertisment

Outlining Constitutional provisions like the State list, Union list and Concurrent list and separation of powers including those related to legislation, the BJP leader said Stalin has taken his oath of office under the Constitution.

Though Stalin may oppose the CAA politically, he cannot take an official stand against implementing the Central law in Tamil Nadu and he does not have any authority under the Constitution to decide to not implement the CAA and related rules, Annamalai asserted.

In case Stalin insisted on such a stand, he asked if the Chief Minister was going against the oath of office.

"The extent of the Chief Minister's knowledge on Constitution provisions is a question mark."