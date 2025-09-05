TN CM has no concern for farmers, claims AIADMK gen secy

Theni (Tamil Nadu), Sep 5 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin could have resolved the Mullaiperiyar dam row with Kerala had he been concerned about farmers' plight.

Accusing the Chief Minister of "lacking concern" for farmers, Palaniswami said a good government seizes an opportunity to resolve people's problems. But, the DMK government has "failed" to utilise its good books with the neighbouring state to solve the Mullaiperiyar dam issue, he claimed.

"The Chief Minister has no concern for farmers. Nor is he aware of their plight. The AIADMK will form the government in 2026 with people's support and ensure a lasting solution to the dam row," the former CM said at a roadshow in Cumbum in the district.

"Even I am a farmer, and I know their problems. The AIADMK will implement farmer and people-friendly schemes and revive the Kudimaramathu (restoration of water bodies with community participation) that was abandoned by the DMK, when our party comes to power," Palaniswami said.

Listing out the initiatives of the previous AIADMK regime, he said his government had then waived off crop loans twice including during the pandemic, and even provided compensation to the ryots during the drought period.

"Stalin's dreams will become a mirage. The AIADMK will come to power," Palaniswami said.

Earlier, a small group of women joined by a few men attempted to lay siege to Palaniswami's campaign vehicle, upon his arrival in Cumbum, demanding immediate steps to unite the AIADMK factions. The police, however, removed them and allowed the former Chief Minister to resume his road trip.

An unruffled Palaniswami later addressed the mammoth gathering in his typical style of firing sharp barbs at the ruling DMK dispensation and abstained from reacting to party senior K A Sengottaiyan's plea for merger of AIADMK factions. PTI JSP ROH