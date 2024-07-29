TN CM hikes assistance to boat owners, families of fishermen detained by Lankan navy

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday enhanced the daily assistance being given to the families of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy besides relief provided to owners of fishing vessels confiscated by the island nation.

Also, the CM requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure permission to the representatives of fishermen to meet the Indian fishermen in Lankan prison. The Centre should take steps to secure the release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, he urged.

An official release here said the Chief Minister has ordered to hike daily the assistance of Rs 250 to Rs 350 for the families of fishermen who are languishing in Sri Lankan prisons.

The relief being extended to owners of mechanised fishing vessels seized by the Lankan navy has been increased to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 5 lakh and the sum doubled to Rs 2 lakh (from the existing Rs 1 lakh) to the owners of country boats, the release said.

The gesture follows the Chief Minister's meeting with the delegation of fishers who apprised him of the plight of the fishermen who were continually arrested by the Lankan authorities. They urged Stalin to take necessary measures to rescue the 87 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and facilitate the release of 175 boats that were seized.

Stalin directed the officials to provide the relief to owners of 151 boats in two installments in 2022 and 2023. Based on that, a total of Rs 6.74 crore was given as relief from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund at the rate of Rs 5 lakh each to mechanised boats and Rs 1.5 lakh each to country crafts, the release said.

Law Minister S Reghupathi, Fisheries Minister Anita R Radhakrishnan, and Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena were among those present on the occasion.