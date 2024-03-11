TN CM hits back at PM, says Modi fixes his 'sticker' on contribution made by states

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Mar 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is fixing his 'sticker' on Central schemes that are to a greater extent funded by the state governments when implemented in their respective regions.

Advertisment

For the development of a state, financial resources are very important, he said addressing a government function here. "Taking away that financial resource is like stopping the oxygen supply for the state's growth. They (BJP regime) are only doing that now. The Central government is only the union of states, they are working without realising this." Stalin slammed PM Modi for not bothering to visit the people of Chennai and Thoothukudi when the coastal cities recently battled deluge and he was now here just for the sake of seeking votes.

The Chief Minister inaugurated new projects and laid the foundation for new schemes at the event, which was marked by distribution of government welfare measures to beneficiaries in regions under Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem.

Stalin asked: "The Prime Minister has said (in one of his recent public meetings in the state) that he will not allow the loot of funds for the growth of the Tamil Nadu people. What funds has he given to Tamil Nadu for its development? Since the GST compensation was stopped, Tamil Nadu did not get its due of Rs 20,000 crore. They also did not give the Rs 37,000 crore sought by us for flood relief. Also, the Metro Rail Phase-II scheme for Chennai was not approved and funds have also not been provided." Asserting that the Union government's tax resources are only based in states, the Chief Minister listed the contribution of the Tamil Nadu government to Central schemes of PM Awas Yojana (75 per cent) and Jal Jeevan Mission (50 per cent).

Advertisment

"Considering such aspects, I would like to remind the Prime Minister that he is affixing his sticker (to the Central schemes) only by taking the contribution of the state government," he alleged.

Addressing a rally in Tirunelveli, Modi had alleged on February 28 that the DMK regime does not work but only took false credit and it affixed 'stickers' on Central schemes.

Using a Tamil proverb which in this context denotes speaking about a scheme or idea without having any financial backing to fund a specific idea, Stalin said Modi developed a love for the people only during elections and the Tamil Nadu people are aware of it. However, it is the DMK regime which is forever committed to the people's welfare.

Advertisment

"The people, the government and the DMK are functioning together as a family. Only this is being criticised as family rule. The government in Tamil Nadu is for the welfare of crores of families in the state." On PM Modi stating on Women's Day that prices of cooking gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 100, Stalin asked if there could be a higher level of trickery to hoodwink the people than this announcement. Over Rs 500 was hiked in the past about 10 years and the proposed slashing in price now was just Rs 100. "Is this not an act of blatant duplicity," he asked, adding the announcement was a mere poll gimmick.

"They are enacting a drama of commencing construction work for the Madurai AIIMS Hospital, the foundation stone for which was laid in 2019 by PM Modi. They will stop work after the completion of polls." The chief of the ruling DMK said people considered the frequent visits of Modi to Tamil Nadu as 'tours bereft of any utility' to them. The Prime Minister visited the state often only in view of the Lok Sabha polls, which are round the corner. "Has there been any development projects during these visits? While the DMK's social justice driven Dravidian model regime regarded all the districts alike, the Chief Minister asked if the Central government treated states equally.

"The union government should respect and develop all the states. However, the regime that now helms the government at the Centre is not functioning in such a manner." "It is trying to destroy the states. By destroying states, it is attempting to annihilate our language, race and culture." PTI VGN VGN SS