TN CM holds review meet on relief and rehabilitation work

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works carried out in the Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts which were affected by 'historic' rainfall over the last two days.

Earlier in the day, Stalin arrived here from New Delhi and visited the State Emergency Operation Centre. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena briefed him about the government's relief work in the four southern districts.

Later, the CM also held a meeting via video conferencing with the IAS officers who have been appointed by the government to monitor the rehabilitation work along with the representatives of the administration of the affected districts.

The four districts Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin was battered by heavy rainfall which disrupted normal life.

During the review meeting, Stalin instructed the officials to ensure that necessary medical assistance and basic amenities are provided to the people accommodated in relief camps. He also enquired about rescue operations in areas which remained inaccessible due to heavy flooding.

Collectors of affected districts were asked to expedite the rescue work and ensure prompt delivery of food packets to villagers.

Stalin also spoke to his cabinet colleagues -- Minister for Public Works EV Velu, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K K S S R Ramachandran, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy who were deputed to monitor the rescue operations.

At a press briefing, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said nearly 27 tonnes of food has been supplied to people in the four districts and 10 helicopters were pressed into service.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Stalin had urged him to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to bolster the efforts for livelihood support and repair of public infrastructure damaged by flooding in the southern districts on December 17 and 18.

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts were badly hit by the record rains while Srivaikuntam and villages near Tiruchendur suffered great damage due to flooding in Thamirabarani river.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has cancelled 19 trains passing through these 4 districts due to inundation of railway tracks in the region. PTI VIJ SDP ROH