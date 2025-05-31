TN CM holds roadshow in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), May 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin held a roadshow here on Saturday after he arrived from Chennai and he was accorded a rousing reception by the public and party workers.

Several areas in the temple city were covered in the roadshow, which commenced from Perungudi and ended near Arapalayam spanning a distance of about 17 km. Stalin stopped in between to shake hands with the public and party workers and accepted petitions and books from them.

Both the members of the public and party cadres lined up along the route and the DMK members could be seen holding black and red-hued umbrellas that reflected the party flag's colours.

Also, he got down from his vehicle and walked quite a distance to receive petitions and greet the people. The roadshow, which lasted for more than two hours, covered Mandela Nagar as well.

Stalin briefly interacted with children dressed like various political leaders and he was moved by a lad who was dressed up like his late father M Karunanidhi. The Dravidian party chief reached Madurai on the eve of the DMK general council meeting on June 1 where he is likely to set the tone and tenor to face the 2026 Assembly election. PTI JSP JSP VGN