TN CM in Coimbatore, inaugurates IT Park

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who commenced his two-day tour of Coimbatore, inaugurated the Elcot Information Technology (IT) park at Vilankurichi here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Established at a cost of Rs 158.32 crore on 2.94 lakh square feet built-up area, the IT park includes 1.56 lakh sq ft of IT space. The six-storeyed structure has facilities earmarked for startups too.

The chief minister handed over land allotment letters to about ten companies which will invest in manufacturing facilities at the Aerospace and Defence Components Manufacturing parks at Sulur and Varapatti, at the function held here.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport here from Chennai, Stalin was received by State Electricity and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji, other ministers and officials.

Advertisment

The chief minister held a roadshow from the airport to the function venue, lasting for nearly an hour, before inaugurating the IT park. He was greeted by people and enthusiastic party workers, who lined up along the route, and waved DMK party flags.

On the occasion, Stalin distributed land "release" orders to the owners of the lands acquired by the housing board but remained unused. The move ensures the return of individual pattas back to the owners.

"This has been an issue afflicting the landowners for 35 years. Acting on the petitions received from the people during the Lok Sabha election campaign, I distributed the orders to release the lands from the housing board to the land owners. The move will benefit 10,000 families," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Advertisment

During his visit, Stalin interacted with the goldsmiths and gave a patient hearing to their problems.

Ahead of the chief minister's visit, State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa inspected the sites for the Aerospace Park, Sulur, and Defence Components Industrial Park, Varapatti, this morning along with officials from the TIDCO and district administration, to give the latest update on the projects to Stalin.

The Sulur Aerospace Park will span 200 acres and it will be a dedicated hub for global companies specialising in manufacturing in the aerospace sector. "With an investment of Rs 260 crore, land acquisition is on track to be completed by March 2025. Basic infra work has already commenced," Rajaa said in a post on 'X'.

Advertisment

The Defence Component Industrial Park will be established on about 380 acres and will feature world-class infrastructure, he said in the post. PTI JSP ADB JSP 10/4/2024 KH