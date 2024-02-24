TN CM inaugurates 150 MLD desalination plant for Chennai

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) A 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity desalination plant, the third such for Chennai, to provide drinking water to nine lakh residents, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Nemmeli on Saturday.

Chennai would be the first city in India to produce 750 MLD water from desalination plants, the chief Minister said on the occasion, apparently referring to the 100 MLD desalination plant each at Nemmeli and Minjur, and 150 MLD plant at Nemmeli and ongoing 400 MLD plant in Perur.

Stalin inaugurated 95 water supply and municipal administration projects including a green building of the Greater Chennai Corporation and laid foundation stone for 29 projects worth Rs 1,902 crore including the Kodungaiyur biomining project, on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH