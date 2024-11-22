TN CM inaugurates 21-storied Tidel Park at Pattabiram

Thiruvallur, Nov 22 (PTI) A 21-storied Tidel Park, established at a cost of Rs 330 crore in Pattabiram here was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday.

Advertisment

The project is aimed at fostering development of the information technology in northern parts of the state.

Established on 5.57 lakh square feet built-up area in this district, it will provide employment to 6,000 people in the initial phase in the IT/ITeS sector, the government said.

This is the third full-fledged Tidel Park in the state after Chennai and Coimbatore. It has ample parking space, 100 percent DG power back up, multi-cuisine food court , auditorium and a gym. PTI JSP ROH