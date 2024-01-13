TN CM inaugurates Chennai Sangamam cultural fete

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the "Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha," an annual Tamil cultural festival, at the Island Grounds here on Saturday.

Advertisment

He inaugurated the 2024 edition by playing the ceremonial murasu (drum) in the presence of Kanimozi, MP and DMK deputy general secretary, and Ministers: P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) and M P Saminathan (Tamil Development, Information and Publicity).

The four-day event concluding on January 17 will be held from 6 am to 9 pm at 18 locations in the city showcasing different dance forms of the state to enthrall the people during the Pongal (harvest) festival holidays.

The Chennai Sangamam, an initiative of Kanimozhi, was launched in 2007 to promote Tamil art forms. It was reviewed this year. The ongoing festival will feature art forms from other states too. PTI JSP KH