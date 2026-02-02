TN CM inaugurates environmental park at Siruseri

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a new environmental park developed by SIPCOT at the Siruseri Information Technology Park complex in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

The project, executed at a cost of Rs 30 crore, involved the extensive restoration and desilting of the 33.43-acre Navalur lake.

According to an official release, the lake was previously in a state of neglect and facing the threat of drying up before SIPCOT undertook the transformation project.

The initiative focused on strengthening the lake embankments and establishing green infrastructure to ensure the environmental sustainability of the IT hub and its surrounding areas.

The newly opened facility features a variety of amenities, including walking and cycling tracks, an environmental knowledge centre, a bird watching point, and a children's play area.

It also houses an open-air theatre, an outdoor gym, a cafeteria, and a sewage treatment plant to support the local ecosystem and enhance groundwater recharge.

The Siruseri IT Park, which was established in 2002 across 782.51 acre, has attracted investments worth Rs 14,000 crore and provides employment to approximately one lakh people, the release said.

The state government noted that the park will serve IT employees, students, and the general public while improving the aesthetic appeal of the industrial corridor.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, and SIPCOT Managing Director K Senthil Raj.