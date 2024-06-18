TN CM inaugurates excavation at 8 sites including Keezhadi

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the tenth edition of excavation at the Keezhadi archaeological site and surrounding locations in the state.

While the tenth phase excavation will be carried out in Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, the Archaeology department will dig for relics at Thirumalapuram (in Tenkasi district), Chennanur (Krishnagiri district), Konkalnagar (Tiruppur district) and Marungur (in Cuddalore district) under the first phase, Keelnamandi (Tiruvannamalai district) and Porpanaikottai (Pudukottai district) under the second phase and Vembakkottai (Virudhunagar district) under phase III, a release here said.

The excavations have made a huge impact not only among archaeologists but also among the Tamils across the world. They have firmly established that the Tamils in the sixth century were very advanced, the release said.

Similarly, excavations at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district confirmed that iron was introduced in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago. "We still have a long way to go to fill in the cultural and chronological gaps in our glorious, long history with recent archaeological achievements," it said.

In order to achieve the goals, it has been planned to cover all parts of Tamil Nadu and excavate the sites of archaeological importance ranging from prehistoric to historic periods, the release further said. PTI JSP JSP SS