TN CM inaugurates home for senior citizens

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a home for senior citizens at Kolathur here on Tuesday.

Spread across 25,500 sq ft, the home, which can accommodate 75 elderly citizens, has numerous amenities, including a physiotherapy centre. It was built by Arulmigu Devi Baliamman and Ilankaliamman temple at Kolathur for Rs 11.88 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 11 Mudhalvar Padaippagam centres - a coworking space and learning centre - established at Rs 33.85 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the state government initiative, an official release said. PTI JSP JSP ADB