TN CM inaugurates Keeladi open-air museum in Sivaganga district

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated the Keeladi Open-Air Museum in Sivaganga from here.

The museum offers the public an opportunity to view the original artefacts excavated from the sixth-century site in the district.

Visitors can explore exhibits such as brick walls, terracotta pipelines, and ring wells, which reflect the sophisticated urban civilisation along the Vaigai River, an official said.

Established at Rs 24.30 crore, the museum, spread across 4.5 acres, includes two massive exhibition galleries.

It was virtually inaugurated from Chennai on February 13, a government release said on Saturday.

Additionally, the chief minister laid the foundation stones for the Navai Museum in Ramanathapuram and the Noyyal Museum in Erode district.