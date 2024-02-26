TN CM inaugurates renovated memorial for Annadurai, monument for Karunanidhi

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new monument for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach here on Monday.

Advertisment

The mausoleum for Karunanidhi symbolised his life, hardship, his phenomenal rise in stature from a humble beginning, besides his ability to serve the people with dedication, Stalin said paying rich tribute to Karunanidhi.

Both Karunanidhi and Annadurai were inseparable in their contribution towards shaping the destiny of Tamil Nadu, he said in his video speech at the inauguration.

The Kalaignar (as the late CM Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm. Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea-facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore on 8.57 acres of land at the Anna complex on Kamarajar Salai.

Advertisment

A static train surrounded by 7D screens, where the visitors would feel as if they are travelling on a train from Tiruvarur to Chennai, greets the onlookers.

The structure for former Chief Minister C N Annadurai is situated in front of Karunanidhi's impressive edifice.

Stalin was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and several leaders at the event in which Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth participated.

Advertisment

After paying floral tributes to Annadurai's statue, Stalin unveiled a massive statue of his father and former DMK president Karunanidhi on the occasion.

In his video speech, Stalin recalled Karunanidhi's poem which he penned when Annadurai passed away in 1969. "Lend (me) your heart Anna, I will bring it when I meet you and offer it at our feet," the five-term chief minister had said in his tribute to Annadurai.

As he had desired, Kalaignar rested beside his beloved mentor Annadurai, Stalin said, and hailed the leaders for building Tamil Nadu.

"Kalaignar who has been our inspiration, empowered us to script history...His entire life could be known by going around the memorial. His political career began at the tender age of 14 and he went on to serve people till the age of 95," Stalin said and described Karunanidhi as a modern architect of Tamil Nadu.

Among his numerous noteworthy achievements was to ensure the democratic right of the chief ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, he said. PTI JSP JSP KH