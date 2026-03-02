TN CM inaugurates Rs 249 cr FinTech Tower in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Rs 249 crore FinTech Tower in Nandambakkam here on Monday.

Spread over 5.56 lakh square feet, the facility is the first major asset to be delivered under the state’s planned 56-acre FinTech City project aimed at making Tamil Nadu a global hub for financial services and technology.

The building comprises two basements, a ground floor and 11 storeys. The foundation stone was laid in June 2023.

The project aims to create high-skill jobs and attract Fintech firms keen on upscaling outside traditional centres like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Later, the Chief Minister issued allotment orders for office space to Prime Forex Pvt Ltd, Simptra Technologies Pvt Ltd, and MidFin Wealth Pvt Ltd, to mark the commencement of occupancy.

"FinTech Tower is the first phase of FinTech City in Chennai. Also, on behalf of TNUHDB, I have issued house allotment orders for 5,367 beneficiaries in a single day and laid the foundation stone for another 1,984 apartments," the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' "In addition, I am proud to announce that in the last 5 years of Dravidian model rule, we have provided 74,126 apartments through 209 projects for the poor, ensuring a dignified life with a safe home of their own," he said.